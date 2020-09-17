Don’t deny city residents the right to listen to the police scanner | READER COMMENTARY

This week, a tweet from a doctor in Texas went viral when he said his daughter and boyfriend were attacked by “BLM” and that the Baltimore Police couldn’t do anything because the suspects were African American. When initially asked, city police officials said they had no record of the incident in question. It wasn’t until @scanthepolice went through their tweets to get the real story and then another Twitter user shared audio from the 911 calls that the Baltimore Police Department “found” the video debunking the doctor’s story.