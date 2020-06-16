Police unions should embrace change and lead fight for reforms | READER COMMENTARY

As the great-grandson of a Baltimore City police officer who met an untimely death while making an arrest — and myself a once upon a time a federal law enforcement officer with the U.S. Coast Guard — I am a strong supporter of those who I believe keep us safer as law enforcement officers. But I agree with those who see a great need for police reform (“Defund the police: Not as scary (or new) as it sounds,” June 8).
Nobody asked me, but here’s my advice to police unions based on my 50-year career in public relations: Embrace change. Take the lead in the reform movement. Get out in front on the issue. Be the heroes that you are. Show how much you care for those you protect and serve.
Nobody is better equipped to lead the reform that is so obviously needed.
Robert L. Mead Sr., Baltimore
