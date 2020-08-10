It’s ‘despicable’ that Baltimore County Council delayed police reforms | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for an excellent report on the failure of the Baltimore County Council to enact a sensible police reform bill (”Baltimore County Council shelves police chokehold ban and reform bill,” Aug. 3).
The article correctly pointed out that the Baltimore County Police Department is not blameless in the issue of unjustified use of deadly force. Just because a police board rules that a killing was justified doesn’t mean the killing was actually justified.
Waiting for a state law on police reform is just an excuse, it's not a valid reason to delay this important issue.
Requiring other officers to intervene when someone is being choked to death when the situation is actually under control should have been part of police training for decades. It’s unconscionable that we have to pass a law for that and it’s despicable that the county council couldn’t manage to do it.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
