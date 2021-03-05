xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Proposed police reforms go soft on criminals | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 05, 2021 2:10 PM
A Baltimore police cruiser is seen outside of a building as officers check on a call, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Baltimore. A package of police reforms in Maryland this year prompted by the death of George Floyd includes a proposed repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, the first-in-the-nation law implemented in 1974 that has been replicated in other states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
I do not support the nine police reform bills at all (”Maryland lawmakers ready for floor debate on ‘transformative’ policing reforms,” Feb. 26). The legislation gives the criminals more rights than the police, who put their lives in harm’s way every day.

So many of the would-be criminals are the dregs of society and should not have to be treated with kid gloves. They gave up those rights when they decided on a life of crime. Come on, Senate and House, cancel these bills from existence! Save our police men and women.

Kathleen Kelly, Fallston

