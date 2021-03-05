Proposed police reforms go soft on criminals | READER COMMENTARY

I do not support the nine police reform bills at all (”Maryland lawmakers ready for floor debate on ‘transformative’ policing reforms,” Feb. 26). The legislation gives the criminals more rights than the police, who put their lives in harm’s way every day.
So many of the would-be criminals are the dregs of society and should not have to be treated with kid gloves. They gave up those rights when they decided on a life of crime. Come on, Senate and House, cancel these bills from existence! Save our police men and women.
Kathleen Kelly, Fallston
