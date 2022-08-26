It’s criminals, not police, who deserve reform | READER COMMENTARY

In the recent editorial, “Baltimore police reform remains essential to any hope of crime reduction” (Aug. 22), all of the “reform” was put on the backs of the police. However, what about the criminals? Yeah, there is police misconduct, but I would guess that’s a pretty small percentage overall. I would bet that 90% of police action is in response to criminal activity.

Why are the “reforms” always directed at the police? It’s never about criminals “reforming” their behavior. The editorial mentioned “mutual respect.” That’s like the chicken or the egg theory. What came first — police disrespecting citizens or citizens disrespecting police? Well, when you have police ambushed at a fake crime scene, where’s the respect for the police? Or instances, not necessarily in Baltimore, of police getting pelted with bricks and rocks from bystanders while making legitimate arrests? The same has happened with firefighters. Where is the respect?

And as far as witnesses not coming forward, that has more to do with the stop snitching mentality than it does with anger at the police. Snitchers fear for their lives, and it’s not from the police. Do some officers have an attitude? Yes, they do. But can you blame them? They can’t do anything right. The criminals have all the rights. Even if police witness a crime being committed and the perpetrator is arrested, it’s the officer who is at fault for “picking” on him or her.

Want respect from the police? Treat them with respect. Don’t want to get busted for committing a crime? Don’t commit a crime.

— Diane Pazourek, Sparks

