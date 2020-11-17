Hold bad cops accountable by striking down qualified immunity | READER COMMENTARY

Qualified immunity reform is fancy language that really just means this: Allow those who are victims of police brutality and even fatal excessive force to sue the bad cops that brutalized them or their family members. It is a simple way to protect officers who do right by our communities every single day and to weed out the bad officers who perpetrate violence. I want to trust law enforcement again. I want to hold bad cops accountable and keep the good ones safe. I believe that ending qualified immunity will provide the accountability we need to move forward.