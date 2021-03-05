Politicians have no business micro-managing police | READER COMMENTARY

After reading your depressing, cop-shaming article, “Police bills pass Senate” (March 3), I was vividly reminded of the following exasperated quote by an old friend and colleague from the Baltimore Police Department: “The trouble with police work is that there are too many non-police trying to tell real police how to police non-police-able situations.”
Any of the feckless pols in the Maryland Senate who have not rolled around on the sidewalk with some spaced-out crazy, half his age and twice his size person who is trying to yank your handgun out of your holster, has no business trying to micro-manage police use-of-force issues for real cops.
John Fuller, Perry Hall
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.