Politicians have no business micro-managing police | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 05, 2021 1:21 PM
Demonstrators make their way from Annapolis District Court to Lawyer's Mall in a Maryland Coalition for Justice & Police Reform march to demand police reform. March 4, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).
After reading your depressing, cop-shaming article, “Police bills pass Senate” (March 3), I was vividly reminded of the following exasperated quote by an old friend and colleague from the Baltimore Police Department: “The trouble with police work is that there are too many non-police trying to tell real police how to police non-police-able situations.”

Any of the feckless pols in the Maryland Senate who have not rolled around on the sidewalk with some spaced-out crazy, half his age and twice his size person who is trying to yank your handgun out of your holster, has no business trying to micro-manage police use-of-force issues for real cops.

John Fuller, Perry Hall

