Promised police reform an empty gesture by Maryland Democrats | READER COMMENTARY

This has been particularly evident in the work of the Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee, which has a Democratic majority and, in another historic first, is chaired by Sen. William Smith, a 36-year-old Black man from Montgomery County, ostensibly the most progressive county in the state. As part of their commitment to reform policing in Maryland, leaders of both houses of the General Assembly have promised to support full repeal of the deeply problematic Law Enforcement Bill of Rights. But in considering Sen. Jill P. Carter’s bill to repeal LEOBR, committee leadership allowed Republicans and Fraternal Order of Police surrogates to simply re-rewrite the bill, rendering repeal meaningless (”After contentious debate, Senate panel amends then advances measure to replace Maryland’s police ‘Bill of Rights,’” Feb. 20).