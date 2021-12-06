In Baltimore County, curbing police misconduct is vital | READER COMMENTARY

The message this sends is that BCPD does not want residents to know about the trial boards and does not take civilian involvement in misconduct investigations seriously (”Baltimore County Police fire officer convicted of rape after judge sentences him to home detention,” Nov. 24). In fact, the inclusion of civilians on trial boards is the outcome of a memorandum of understanding the BCPD and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4, which allows the department to delay the full implementation of its police accountability board and administrative charging committee for a year. The timing of the memo’s approval, immediately following the passage of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, was no coincidence. Its purpose is to extend the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which was struck down by the Act until July of 2023.