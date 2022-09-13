Rename the redrawn city police districts | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent article, “Some residents wary of plan to redraw Baltimore Police districts; department says it’s ‘equitable and balanced’” (Sept. 9), perhaps the acceptance of being moved into a district with a perceived lesser reputation could be helped if the districts were renamed — maybe after the major street at or nearby buildings or, better yet, given a two-digit number rather than a name.
The process is going to happen but a different district name or number could soften the displeasures noted in the article.
— Donna Marshall, Timonium
