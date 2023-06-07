Police recruitment tied to transparency and reform | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore police cruiser is seen outside of a building as officers check on a call. File. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

The Baltimore Police force is facing a conundrum that many other police forces in our nation are facing: It’s become impossibly hard to recruit new police (”The hidden cost behind the costs: Baltimore paid $6.4M last year for lawyers on police, ADA, pollution cases,” June 2). As for Baltimore, there is a perceived mindset among many that the cops are “the enemy.”

The most important issues involving Baltimore police should be presence and transparent communication. Police kiosks at every major intersection would be beneficial in terms of officer presence. Conducting town hall meetings open to Baltimore residents once every few weeks could also be a helpful tool.

Change for the better has to come from transparent communication between the citizens and the understaffed police. Otherwise, we face more of the same old habits and behaviors we have become inured to.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

