In this lengthy article, it is mentioned that there are standards for being hired. I came on the department in 1962 (I believe we had 3,600 officers at that time). At that time, a moving traffic violation was sufficient to disqualify an applicant. At the time of my retirement, some 24 years ago, the agency was already accepting applicants who had some drug use in their backgrounds. I would imagine that in the 24 years since my retirement that the standards may have been modified yet again. Exactly what are those hiring standards today?