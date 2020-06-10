Rays of hope peek through clouds of police misconduct | READER COMMENTARY

But I’ve seen something else in the past week. Perhaps it was present before, but I didn’t know about it. Locally and nationally, police officers took a knee to signal their understanding of and support for the protests. A white Baltimore policeman, Lt. Peter Heron, stepped forward to read the names of victims of police brutality; a group of police officers from across the country posted a video in which each, in uniform, acknowledged that George Floyd’s death was a murder; and nationwide, police officers stood side by side, arm-in-arm with protesters, in one case holding a sign proclaiming, “We are one race... The human race.”