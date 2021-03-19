Proposed police personnel file disclosure law will hurt public safety | READER COMMENTARY

When it came up for a vote, the senators on the committee quickly voted it down right along party lines with Democrats voting “no” and Republicans voting “yes” for the amendment. I guess the Democrats in the General Assembly don’t want to lead by example. They don’t want their personnel records to be available to the voting public to view. They live in a world of “do as I say, not as I do.” Why? Are they afraid of something? If it is good enough for our police officers, why not them also? Are the legislators a “special” group better than other public employees?