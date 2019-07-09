Police will work overtime as long as there is a shortage of officers

Another “look” at the problem of overtime for the police (“It is time for Baltimore to get a grip on police overtime,” June 28). First of all, this problem is not rocket science. Ask why the department needs to use overtime in the first place. It is, or should be obvious, that overtime is needed because someone somewhere has decided that there must be a certain level of coverage by the police, and the current staffing, due to shortages, is insufficient to provide such cover.

One obvious but not realistic solution to that problem is to simply reduce the staffing requirement, which would spread the police ever thinner while greatly increasing the possibility of personal injury to those officers and providing less safety for the public. Or, maybe there needs to be a re-evaluation of the city to determine if the possibility exists that we have enough, or possibly more police than are really needed. Again, not likely to be validated.

Why is it that Baltimore, and other major cities, are having difficulties in recruiting to fill their needs? The answer to that one may be the key to the entire problem. Of course pay is a major consideration, as are benefits such as vacation, sick leave, equipment, pensions and others. Has anyone considered what I call “working conditions”? What I mean is this: do the officers enjoy the support of the administration and their command staff? How about the support of the business and clerical factions of the city? Finally, how about the support of the media and the public which is served by those officers?

Sadly, the recent indictments of those officers who were robbing people and dealing drugs points up yet another fact. Police are exposed, on a daily basis to other “means” by which they might supplement their income, and I am not referring to legitimate overtime. If pay is a major concern, and many officers are supplementing their pay by working legitimate overtime, that begs another question: How will those officers continue to supplement that income after the possibility of working overtime has been removed? They will have a choice: either do it illegally, or if they are truly honest, leave the force to find a job that pays what they need to earn.

Here is another point of thought. Suppose the city is able to recruit sufficiently to fill and maintain the needed level of staffing, what then? If the department is fully staffed, but underpaid, some officers will continue to “go into business” by some form of criminal activity. If the department is fully staffed, and adequately paid with good benefits, there is a reduced chance that that will happen. It is not rocket science, but it is multi-faceted. The attitude of the administration, command staff, media, clergy and business, must at least be in favor of the police. Next, pay, benefits, working conditions, morale, discipline and other considerations must be resolved in favor of promoting a desire for people to become law enforcement officers.

The fact is this: if “it” must be covered by a certain number of officers, and there are not enough officers to provide that coverage, the choice is either to pay overtime, or fail to provide what has been determined to be a necessary level of coverage. It really is that simple. So the task is to fill the ranks, pay them well, give them benefits, give them support and fill the staffing needs without resorting to overtime to do it.

Good luck Mr. Commissioner.

Bob Di Stefano, Abingdon