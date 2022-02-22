Police overtime is a longstanding issue | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t blame the Baltimore Police Department for scrutinizing its overtime budget to serve an arrest warrant with Baltimore County police (”Police failed to execute search warrant for Baltimore teen until day after he allegedly killed police lieutenant’s husband,” Feb. 9). Every year, the news media writes about city police overtime, publicizing a list by name of officers and how much they made in overtime.
Also, the Baltimore City Council shares some blame, too, going back to the 1980s and continuing to the present. When the city police commissioner would request more money for overtime, the City Council would deny the request and advise the commissioner to use monies from the police vacancies and at the end of the year criticized the department for going over their budget.
This caused a shortage in hiring of officers which has lasted until today with a high number of vacancies. Yes, overtime should be securitized and monitored, but don’t put the department in a situation that they are dammed if they do and dammed if they don’t.
Carl D. Brown, Windsor Mill
The writer is a retired major in the Baltimore Police Department.
