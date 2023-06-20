Baltimore County wrong to fire officer with ADHD | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Let me get this straight. Baltimore County Police decided Officer David J. Folderauer Jr. did not violate department use-of-force policy when he punched a man in the head at least a dozen times. Nor was he reprimanded for striking a drunk man in the head with a 12-inch, department issued flashlight. But, Officer Brittani Elmco is fired because just three years into the job of being a police officer, she wrote an inaccurate report, misrepresenting facts about a shoplifting case in which crab legs were taken from the seafood department of a grocery (”Baltimore County Police trial board supports firing officer for false report, lying to supervisor,” June 14).

Elmco, who is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and was taken off her medication by her doctor, struggled with focusing on writing the report. Her lawyer told the police trial board that she made unintentional errors in her written and verbal reports. Character witnesses claimed that she struggled with writing reports.

As a retired teacher, I can attest to the fact that students with ADHD struggle with focus and writing a report can be insurmountable. Her lawyer made an excellent point when he stated that she was just trying to do her job and that this could have been a training opportunity.

I don’t know Officer Folderauer, but I do know Officer Elmco and I know that she is a hardworking young woman who is married with two young sons. She and her wife love dogs and they are starting a grooming and boarding business. She comes from a good family; her father is an Army combat veteran and her grandfather is a retired disabled Marine Corps combat veteran.

If Folderauer can remain in the police department, then Elmco should be given the same opportunity. A strong reprimand and some additional training might be in order, but firing? No way!

— Bonnie Schneider, Baltimore

