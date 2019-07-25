Failure to resolve police misconduct claims points to systemic problems

The agency has a procedure for handling cases against its officers which is the institution of a trial board. The board convenes and hears cases against officers and terminates the process with findings and recommendations that are submitted to the commissioner who either concurs with the findings and recommendations or changes them. It should be quite obvious that all allegations against the police are not so egregious that the agency will seek termination of employment. Minor infractions, where the agency is not seeking termination or criminal charges could be evaluated and the district commanders given authority to act in such cases. District commanders in Baltimore command operations that are larger than many whole police departments across the country and should be capable of doing this. By diverting these minor cases to command at the level of execution, the case load would be reduced so that trial boards would sit only on such cases as the agency seeks to terminate the offending officer. Officers who are disciplined at that level could appeal the findings to an area chief whose findings would be final.