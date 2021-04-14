xml:space="preserve">
Lawmakers badly overstated police-involved killings | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 14, 2021 1:28 PM
In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a Baltimore police cruiser is seen parked near a building while officers check on a call. A comprehensive package of police reform measures cleared the Maryland General Assembly including repeal of police job protections long cited as a barricade to accountability. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a Baltimore police cruiser is seen parked near a building while officers check on a call. A comprehensive package of police reform measures cleared the Maryland General Assembly including repeal of police job protections long cited as a barricade to accountability. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

If you believe Sen. Jill Carter and Del. David Moon’s statements suggesting that scores of people are dying at the hands of police you would think the police reform legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly didn’t go far enough (”Maryland legislators pass landmark police reform package into law, overriding Gov. Hogan’s vetoes,” April 10). However, a fact check courtesy of The Washington Post tells a different story.

In 2020, 14 people were shot and killed by police in Maryland. Eleven of those had a gun, one had a knife, one used a vehicle as a weapon and only one was unarmed. Five were white, seven were Black, one was Hispanic and one was other. In addition, the KBP (killedbypolice.net) database showed a 25% decrease in police killings for 2020 compared to 2019.

In addition, The Associated Press reported Baltimore alone in 2020 eclipsed 300 homicides committed by private citizens for the sixth year in a row. Most Marylanders favor some police reform, but when the people we elect ignore credible data so they can create a false narrative to support legislation, then we all suffer from their actions.

Steven Lasover, Towson

