Lawmakers badly overstated police-involved killings | READER COMMENTARY

In 2020, 14 people were shot and killed by police in Maryland. Eleven of those had a gun, one had a knife, one used a vehicle as a weapon and only one was unarmed. Five were white, seven were Black, one was Hispanic and one was other. In addition, the KBP (killedbypolice.net) database showed a 25% decrease in police killings for 2020 compared to 2019.