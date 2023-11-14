Good policing is not about punishing juvenile suspects | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County Police gather outside a restaurant near the intersection of Rossville Boulevard and Belair Road where a juvenile was shot and killed in April. File. (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun) (Dan Belson/Baltimore Sun)

I basically agree with Art Shefrin in his recent letter to the editor, ”Why release suspects hours after apprehension?” (Nov. 10). More attention must be paid to the severity and probability of the alleged crime before the juveniles are allowed back on the streets.

However, I strongly disagree when he writes, “our police must make these thieves regret what they’re doing.” This is a challenge for the justice system to tackle. It is not the job of the police to punish suspects and instill fear in order to make them regret their (alleged) actions.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

