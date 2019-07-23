If police must be transparent, so should judges

If the police are expected to publicly report on disciplinary actions, how and why should judges be treated any differently? It is a fact that in many instances false reports have been made concerning police conduct. These reports must be investigated, and they are investigated. When a determination has been made that the report is in fact false, no other action is taken by the investigating officers. In other words, the agency condones the public making false allegations against its officers, which by the way happens to be a crime. Why are these false accusations not prosecuted? During my time on the force, the excuse for not prosecuting these false allegations was that the department did not want to discourage the public from reporting police misconduct. Why is it acceptable for the police to encourage, by their refusal to obey their oath to enforce the law, more costly and grossly unfair and false investigations? I personally knew one officer who became physically ill in anticipation of the results of an allegation that he knew to be false.