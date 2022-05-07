Keep a check on police power | READER COMMENTARY

Filming of 'We Own This City,' the HBO show based on Justin Fenton's book about the corruption in the Baltimore Police Department Gun Trace Task Force, outside the vacant Bengies Groceries in the 4000 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue. September 21, 2021. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

I read with interest your article on Harford County versus the state and the new police reform law (“Harford County sheriff must turn over evidence to attorney general in fatal shooting by deputies, judge rules,” April 28).

To be frank, I’m not sure I understand all the nuances of the new law, but one thing is certain: I’m skeptical of anything the government does to “improve” their powers.

There is no doubt that law enforcement in all its forms has to change. But one form of law enforcement that history has shown to be disastrous to its citizen (or subjects) is that the consolidation of police powers creates a police state. Giving one government agency the sole responsibility of investigating the greatest of governmental power, the police power to take a human life, is one example.

I’m of the mind that two investigations, one from the county in which the event occurred and one from the state, conducted concurrently but separately, might reveal where changes need to occur to these investigative bodies.

— Mike Kauzlarich, Edgewood

