How many of 305 officers don’t belong on ‘integrity’ list? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks at a press conference on the findings of a University of Maryland racial disparities report involving policing and incarcerations of Blacks in Baltimore. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (JERRY JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

In reading the article regarding the credibility list of Marilyn Mosby (”‘It’s a morale issue’: Baltimore Police, Marilyn Mosby at odds over newly public police integrity list,” May 26), it is unfortunate that the information provided by Ms. Mosby did not include which of the 305 officers had allegations that were documented, yet unfounded.

It’s also unfortunate that The Baltimore Sun needed to characterize the quantity as “over 300″ which allows a person to wonder if it was far more when the Sun could have written with fewer keystrokes, “305″ — as reported later in the article. And certainly, it’s unfortunate that the Sun did not include in the article that this is 305 out of “2,274 sworn officers” as reported by the Sun on April 14, 2022.

— Patrick Walsh, Linthicum

