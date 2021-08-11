In Capitol Hill testimony, police provided strong representation of their profession | READER COMMENTARY

These four officers who testified — each one braver than the other — they took their jobs seriously. Somebody said during a newscast that part of the reason that they are so devoted to their jobs is because they see the family aspects of the U.S. Congress and they feel as though they are protecting their family. In any case, it was just absolutely inspiring to hear how they took their jobs so seriously and took their responsibilities to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the democracy we have. It was also very inspiring to see how thoughtful these gentlemen were about the insurrection that occurred. And also, how thoughtful they were about the role of President Donald Trump in fomenting this insurrection.