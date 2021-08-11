In Capitol Hill testimony, police provided strong representation of their profession | READER COMMENTARY

Jane and I are blessed because we are retired and we have time in the mornings to listen to or watch congressional hearings when it’s really important. The other day we were watching the congressional hearing that involved testimony by four police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They were likely chosen to testify because they are articulate and can express emotions. Jane and I were so impressed with a level of bravery that these folks showed and seriousness with which they took their jobs and their oaths to the U.S. Constitution (”Police officers deliver emotional testimony about violent day at Capitol,” July 27).
These four officers who testified — each one braver than the other — they took their jobs seriously. Somebody said during a newscast that part of the reason that they are so devoted to their jobs is because they see the family aspects of the U.S. Congress and they feel as though they are protecting their family. In any case, it was just absolutely inspiring to hear how they took their jobs so seriously and took their responsibilities to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the democracy we have. It was also very inspiring to see how thoughtful these gentlemen were about the insurrection that occurred. And also, how thoughtful they were about the role of President Donald Trump in fomenting this insurrection.
These gentlemen also explained that part of the reason they didn’t use their firearms was that they felt that in the case of a firefight, the arms that were hidden by the insurrectionists would have come out of clothing and backpacks. The fight would be over immediately due to their being completely outnumbered and probably outgunned. It was an amazing experience to listen to the brilliance and thoughtfulness of these individual police officers that morning.
Today, I was discussing with Jane whether she thinks that the average police officer on the street has anything really related to the devotion and dedication that these gentlemen showed. She really believes in the capability of the average officer. And come to think of it, so do I. Especially, in regards to the seriousness with which they take the oath that they swear to uphold.
Jeffrey Arnstein and Jane D’Ambrogi, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.