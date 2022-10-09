Merging police IT with other city agencies a bad idea | READER COMMENTARY

Considering the fact that Baltimore can’t get a handle on its homicide and overall crime rate, the idea of placing critical elements of the police department under Baltimore’s centralized services is ridiculous (”Baltimore comptroller: Here’s how to make the city police department ‘smaller and cheaper’ without sacrificing safety,” Sept. 30).

The Baltimore Police Department must have its own dedicated information technology and telecommunications services to be able to deal with the critical mission it plays in Baltimore. Linking the BPD into the melting pot of all Baltimore agencies would be disastrous.

I am surprised that, as the city’s comptroller, Bill Henry does not have a handle on how money is spent on centralized services and would realize that again the critical mission of the city police department requires it to have “instant” reply to its mission to make Baltimore a safer place to live. They can’t be placed in a queue with public works and transportation.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

