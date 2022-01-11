Police helicopter purchase deserves some scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

I am wondering if there are metrics for direct or indirect crime shrinkage based on helicopter usage. It would be informative to see when, how and why they’re being deployed. There are no crowds and haven’t been for nearly two years so this does not seem a realistic catalyst for usage. A natural disaster, perhaps earthquake, tsunami or wild fire, none of which has impacted Baltimore recently, if ever. Car chases or carjacking incidents are a very useful avenue for the helicopter, or as happened in my neighborhood last fall, looking for a lost school kid.