Ridiculing city police is neither justified nor helpful

Writing sarcastically to insult Baltimore police officers’ feelings of constant hardship and belittling from outsiders just illustrates why they feel that way in the first place (“Don’t worry BPD: Justice system still favors police," Sept. 16). Somehow claiming officers are saying “woe is me” while secretly holding all the cards to fight crime is not indicative of Baltimore at all.
It is important to note that no other such career exists where every action is recorded and subject to public ridicule from those whom have never put themselves in regularly occurring life-threatening scenarios. Additionally, it’s likely no other such American city exists in such a drastic polarization where officers work overtime constantly due to staff shortages and are expected to cure every urban social shortcoming despite residents constantly pitting themselves against the department as the enemy.
Recently, two well-known Baltimore defense lawyers were implicated by federal authorities for possible wrongdoing. Would it be fair to then assume all Baltimore defense lawyers are helping drug dealers and participating in egregious acts? No. Similarly, the rightful incarceration of the Gun Trace Task Force should not be allowed to be used as ammunition to assume all BPD employees are acting without integrity.
Police should be — and have been — held accountable for wrongdoing. This is done not just internally but externally, often through civilian review boards. The suggestion that the Fraternal Order of Police should “temper” themselves and stop defending the hardworking men and women who protect this city is outrageous. One must ask, “If the FOP stops defending Baltimore officers, then who will?”
Christopher Brown, Catonsville
