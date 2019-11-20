As I understand it, without a search warrant, anything a law enforcement officer can observe without trespassing is already fair game. So, all those rooftop surveillance exercises on “The Wire,” or in real life, would have been legal. Law enforcement with either eyeballs or the current stationary camera array or with the proposed unmanned drones all seem the equivalent. These three methods merely vary in cost, efficiency and, importantly, risk of injury or death to law enforcement officers.