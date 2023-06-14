New police commissioner needs to get his history straight | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley should bone up on Baltimore Police Department history. According to the recent article regarding the press conference announcing his appointment (”Baltimore Police Commissioner Harrison to leave contract early; veteran Richard Worley nominated to replace him,” June 8), he stated that “in policing, leaders don’t often become a commissioner at the city or agency where they first began.”

In fact, of the 11 police commissioners he has served under during his 25 years on the force, four of the appointed and one acting began their careers in the Baltimore Police Department — Ronald L. Daniel, Leonard D. Hamm, Frederick H. Bealefeld III, Darryl D. DeSousa and Gary Tuggle (acting). Point of fact, since 1981, nine of the 15 officers serving as police commissioner began their law enforcement careers with this department.

As for outgoing Commissioner Michael Harrison, all I can say — and with the utmost respect — is that I assume he has completed the mission he said he was on when in a Baltimore Sun article published on Feb. 21, 2019, as he addressed a room full of faith leaders, he stated that his arrival in the city was a “calling from God” and that ”ministry has prepared me for this.”

“Had it not been for ministry,” Harrison was quoted as saying, “I do not think I would understand the calling that I have and the seriousness and the importance of what needs to be done here — and why, perhaps, God chose me, as opposed to anybody else.”

At last week’s news conference, Harrison simply stated that he has no job offers and has not interviewed for any other positions, instead saying he planned to take it easy, to make himself available to help the new police commissioner or to spend time with his family. The “calling” was done or unfulfilled. Political reality, crime and the pressures of the position obviously took their toll.

I wish him well.

— Jim Giza, Baltimore

