Police continue to dishonor themselves | READER COMMENTARY

After Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby named more than 300 city police officers with integrity issues, I was shocked. Now I’ve learned that the Maryland State Police is sharing explicit challenge coins (“Explicit challenge coin with Maryland State Police logo prompts outcry from Black, female troopers who see ‘complete disrespect,’” June 3).

I grew up during a time when policing was a trusted and honorable profession. It seems that corruption and complete disdain of the citizens they are policing is the new norm. If the police don’t root out the bad apples, they’ll spoil the whole bunch. At this rate, I’m afraid it may be too late.

— Chris West, Reisterstown

