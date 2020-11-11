How is it racial bias to follow rules of grammar or logic? | READER COMMENTARY

In this June 5, 2020, file photo, people hold signs during a rally in downtown Kansas City, Mo., to protest the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. As a new generation steps up, activists and historians believe there’s important work to be done for white people: Listening to black voices and following rather than trying to lead, for one, and the deep introspection it takes to confront unconscious bias and the perks of privilege that come just from being white. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)