How is it racial bias to follow rules of grammar or logic? | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun recently reported that it was found discriminatory to require Black police officer applicants to pass tests of “reading, grammar, logic and other skills that are not related to the job of being a police officer or police cadet” (“County police settle federal lawsuit," Nov. 6).
Are we to assume that Black Americans are unable to learn and demonstrate skills that others are required to show? Or worse yet, that somehow “reading, grammar and logic” are not essential components of a police officer’s job, which, as we have lately seen, is a complex mixture of law enforcer, social worker and mediator needing to process tense situations and make hair-splitting decisions?
If the tests were fairly administered to all applicants, then it is hard to see how any implicit or explicit bias may have been operating here. I understand “white guilt” and how people are now bending over backward to be socially and politically correct, yet I do not see how people who are Black, white or anything else benefit from this skewed way of thinking.
Joyce Wolpert, Baltimore
