Are city police the problem or the solution? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, testifies in front of City Council's Public Safety and Government Operations Committee’s hearing on the mass shooting in Brooklyn. July 13, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam)

How sad to watch Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley squirm (”Baltimore Police admit failure in response to Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, face questioning from City Council,” July 14).

Why would anyone would want to work for the Baltimore Police Department? They will always be damned if they do or damned if they don’t. We speak of “justice,” but there is and will never be justice without a respected police department.

Many cities, including Baltimore, continue to suffer from feckless and ineffective politicians who are great at pointing fingers at everyone but themselves and who no longer put their citizens safety as a given right and our cities and citizens continue to be failed.

— Harry Kozlovsky, Baltimore

