Inner Harbor needs an increased police presence | READER COMMENTARY

What is keeping suburban residents from coming to the Inner Harbor (”Reinventing Harborplace: Baltimore needs a safe, vibrant, inclusive and fun place to gather,” April 7)? This past weekend, I took the Pleasant Street exit from the Jones Falls Expressway and headed to Lombard Street along Guilford Avenue. As I approached Baltimore Street, five cars to the right of me with radios blaring, gunned their engines and ran the red light. Then as I approached Lee and Light streets, one could see from the tire marks in the street that cars had done circles in the intersection.

Finally, I left the Inner Harbor around 8:30 p.m. when I encountered several hundred youths running in the streets and sidewalks along Pratt and Gay streets without regard to the automobile traffic. While there were several police cars on Pratt Street, there did not appear to be any crowd control being used.

On another occasion, I have witnessed packs of dirt bikers doing wheelies and defying traffic signals in the Inner Harbor area. Unless these situations are stopped, the once vibrant Inner Harbor will die no matter how much money is spent in renovations.

Ben Dubin, Pikesville

