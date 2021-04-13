Derek Chauvin’s rogue behavior dishonors the country’s many good cops | READER COMMENTARY

When Officer Eric Talley was shot and killed last month in Boulder, Colorado, responding to a 911 call at a supermarket, I almost immediately thought of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, currently on trial for the senseless murder of George Floyd.
Officer Talley was a family man with six children. I’m a Black man, and he was a white man, but that didn’t matter. He was a man who took an oath, put his life on the line 24/7 and swore to serve and protect his community, and he lost his life doing so.
Mr. Chauvin’s reckless and callous response dishonored the concept of policing and was a betrayal to Officer Talley and law enforcement officers like him through out the country (”Derek Chauvin trial: Defense for former cop set to start making its case,” April 13).
Policing, as we know it, is under fire and rightfully so. It’s not working and hasn’t for some time in its current model, particularly for underserved communities and people of color. Bad cops — rogue cops — are flat out real. The nation cannot afford to continue to turn a blind eye to police reform. The good cops, and there are many, don’t deserve the black eye. It’s that simple.
Walt Carr, Columbia
