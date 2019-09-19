Baltimore Board of Estimates should reconsider decision to put police academy at UB and not Coppin

Here are some reasons to support housing a new police academy at Coppin State University rather than the University of Baltimore (“City spending panel approves $7.5 million relocation of police academy to University of Baltimore,” Sept. 18).
1. It directly addresses the injustices suffered in Maryland where traditionally white institutions, like the University of Baltimore, benefit while Maryland HBCUs, like Coppin State University, are ignored.
2. Coppin has an outdoor field, fitness center and gymnasium as well as a large unused space on Warwick Avenue spanning from Presbury Street to Baker Street. The University of Baltimore has none of this.
3. Coppin already has ample parking spaces to accommodate these police academy students.
4. If Coppin hosted the academy, it would positively address and enhance police-community relations. Ignoring the chance to strengthen such relations is negligent at least.
5. Classes could assuredly be staggered through the Health and Human Services Building, which presently houses the Bishop L. Robinson Justice Institute, along with the brand new Science and Technology Center.
6. Coppin State University is the western anchor area of West North Avenue, clearly reflected with the street banners from Fulton Avenue to Warwick Avenue, which also happens to be one of the areas hardest hit during the Freddie Gray riots of 2015.
7. This area houses Coppin State University, Baltimore City Community College, Frederick Douglass Senior High School, George Washington Carver Vocational Technical Senior High School and Robert W. Coleman and Matthew A. Henson Elementary Schools, just to name six educational facilities that would positively influence those in attendance.
8. The Greater Mondawmin Area houses both the Mondawmin Shopping Center, and the MTA subway and bus connections are within walking distance.
9. Is this not, to some major degree, what the present Maryland HBCU lawsuit is all about — injustices sanctioned by the Maryland Higher Education Commission. The city of Baltimore, considering that it has two HBCUs, Coppin and Morgan State University, should not and must not be a part of supporting and continuing this injustice.
Let’s call for Baltimore Comptroller Joan Pratt, a member of the Baltimore Board of Estimates, to offer a motion for reconsideration at next week’s board meeting and implore the mayor and his votes to do the right thing. Council President Brandon Scott is already on board.
Dr. Marvin L. ‘Doc’ Cheatham, Sr.
The writer is a civil rights and election law consultant, president of the Matthew A. Henson Neighborhood Association and CEO of the Matthew Henson Community Development Corporation.
