Baltimore and the press failed Poe Home residents

The city of Baltimore seriously failed to sufficiently and timely respond to the water emergency affecting the residents of Poe Homes and nearby residents (“Baltimore officials to relocate 24 households at Poe Homes as crews struggle to restore water access,” June 23).

What made matters worse is the misinformation given by the city and reiterated by news accounts. For shame, Baltimore city government, for lying on Saturday that water had been restored!

Marvin L. 'Doc' Cheatham, Sr., Baltimore

The writer is president of the Matthew A. Henson Neighborhood Association.

