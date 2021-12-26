Put a much-needed end to single-use plastics | READER COMMENTARY

As 2022 approaches, many of us will reflect on the past year, its highlights and frustrations. Collectively, we’ll contemplate our hopes and what we aspire to change.
Over the past year, there have been environmental victories to celebrate, from the reduction of plastic bags entering our waterways to more funding to protect our beloved Chesapeake Bay. However, we must continue to ensure that our communities continue to receive strong environmental protections.
We often believe that recycling is the key. However, much of the plastic we use is not recyclable, and only 9% of plastic waste is recycled.
That’s why we need policies at all levels of government to ensure that companies shift from producing and using unnecessary single-use plastic to investing in innovative, sustainable alternatives like reusable and refillable products and packaging (”Third time’s the charm: Baltimore bans plastic shopping bags,” Sept. 24).
Federal lawmakers have outlined a plan to get us there: The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act would phase out unnecessary single-use plastic, put a pause on new plastics facilities and protect communities most affected by plastic pollution.
Thank you, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, for cosponsoring this bill. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Delaware U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper, we need your help to make this a reality. Please sponsor the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act and help protect Maryland and Delaware communities. We are counting on you.
Anna Weshner-Dunning, New Castle, Delaware
The writer is Mid-Atlantic field for Oceana.
