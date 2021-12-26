xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Put a much-needed end to single-use plastics | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 26, 2021 7:39 AM
In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, plastic and other debris is seen on the beach on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. America needs to rethink and reduce the way it generates plastics because so much of it is littering the oceans, the National Academy of Sciences recommends in a new report, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, plastic and other debris is seen on the beach on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. America needs to rethink and reduce the way it generates plastics because so much of it is littering the oceans, the National Academy of Sciences recommends in a new report, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (Caleb Jones/AP)

As 2022 approaches, many of us will reflect on the past year, its highlights and frustrations. Collectively, we’ll contemplate our hopes and what we aspire to change.

Over the past year, there have been environmental victories to celebrate, from the reduction of plastic bags entering our waterways to more funding to protect our beloved Chesapeake Bay. However, we must continue to ensure that our communities continue to receive strong environmental protections.

Advertisement

We often believe that recycling is the key. However, much of the plastic we use is not recyclable, and only 9% of plastic waste is recycled.

That’s why we need policies at all levels of government to ensure that companies shift from producing and using unnecessary single-use plastic to investing in innovative, sustainable alternatives like reusable and refillable products and packaging (”Third time’s the charm: Baltimore bans plastic shopping bags,” Sept. 24).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal lawmakers have outlined a plan to get us there: The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act would phase out unnecessary single-use plastic, put a pause on new plastics facilities and protect communities most affected by plastic pollution.

Thank you, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, for cosponsoring this bill. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Delaware U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper, we need your help to make this a reality. Please sponsor the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act and help protect Maryland and Delaware communities. We are counting on you.

Anna Weshner-Dunning, New Castle, Delaware

The writer is Mid-Atlantic field for Oceana.

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement