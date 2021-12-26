Put a much-needed end to single-use plastics | READER COMMENTARY

In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, plastic and other debris is seen on the beach on Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. America needs to rethink and reduce the way it generates plastics because so much of it is littering the oceans, the National Academy of Sciences recommends in a new report, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (Caleb Jones/AP)