Eliminating plastic waste takes more than recycling | READER COMMENTARY

Scaling up recycling capability is a necessary piece of addressing waste, but it alone will not be an effective solution to eradicating plastic pollution. If nothing changes, new plastic production will surpass 400 million metric tons a year by 2040, releasing over 2 billion tons of greenhouse gases and leaking over 29 million tons into our environment. Even if we double our recycle rate in Baltimore, hundreds of millions of pounds of plastic will go to our landfill or will be incinerated. And we all should know that the Baltimore incinerator, according to a Chesapeake Bay Foundation study, found that the illness and ailments caused by air polluted by the incineration alone costs $55 million a year in health damage to residents.