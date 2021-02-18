Howard County can cut back on plastic straws | READER COMMENTARY

We are producing over 300 million tons of plastic every year, 50% of which is for single-use purposes — utilized for just a few moments, but on the planet for at least several hundred years. Plastic flow into ocean is expected to triple by 2040. Global emissions linked to plastic — just under 900 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually — could by 2030 reach 1.3 billion tons, as much as almost 300 coal-fired power plants. The rate of plastics production growth has increased 620% since 1975.