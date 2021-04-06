Time for U.S. to get serious about plastic pollution | READER COMMENTARY

I agree 100% with letter writer Pat Hersey’s stand against the ever growing plastics crisis our world and future generations will be facing (”Plastic waste is a major crisis that can no longer be ignored,” April 2). The statistics outlined are staggering. We cannot wait to act, nor can we allow our politicians to continue to treat this monumental crisis using adhesive bandages instead of overhauling our use of plastics.
Individuals can make all the difference! We can all stop using those single use bags that we utilize for 12 minutes but stay in our landfills (and no, those are not really recyclable), and we can make other purchasing decisions based on reducing our plastic consumption. Most important, we can all take action and let our representatives know that the future of the planet has to be dealt with now.
Ask your representative to support The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act that is currently in Congress. We cannot wait!
Patricia Soffen, Ellicott City
