Catonsville students correct to spurn single-use plastic water bottles | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco douses himself with a water bottle in the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

In reference to the recent letters to the editor written by Erin Ledford’s students at Catonsville Elementary School (”Catonsville fifth graders take on the issue of single-use plastic bottles: a convenience at a price,” May 23), I have been an Orioles season ticket holder for over 20 years and I like to bring my own water bottle because it is large and I can fill it with ice, which is very necessary during Baltimore’s hot, humid summers.

The extra bonus is that it is certainly environmentally beneficial as I reuse the same bottle and that it is free. I have never going to understand why we are not allowed to bring in our own water.

Advertisement

— Linda Miller, Randallstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.