Ween people off plastic bags gradually

I read with interest your article on the proposed ban on plastic bags (“The time has come for Baltimore to ban plastic bags — let’s just get the details right,” Aug. 13).
The plastic bags were touted as a great replacement for paper bags when they were first introduced. The claim was that paper bags were helping to destroy the environment because they required the destruction of trees to produce. Now, the then unforeseen problem of littering has come forward to call for the banning of the plastic bags completely. I can’t help but wonder what will replace them.
When we run into a store for just a couple of items we don’t always carry a bag or most likely forget to return them to the car after the last time we got groceries. Women put their purchases in their purse, but men are not as lucky because all we carry will fit in our pockets. What are we to do?
I suggest starting with a limit of how many bags can be used per purchase. So many bags at a grocery store and so many for a convenience store, etc. If shoppers can only get so many bags and it limits the amount they can buy because they can’t carry it all, it will cause them to make a second trip. They will probably remember to take their reusable bags next trip.
No matter what, someone is going to forget their bags at home. We could eventually bring it down to two bag maximum only at some point. That would not solve the problem but it would put one heck of a dent in it. I personally don’t want to have to start carrying some type of bag in my pocket.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
