Plastics are an asset in fight against COVID-19 no matter what Greenpeace may claim | READER COMMENTARY

Greenpeace continues to cite a National Institutes of Health study in the New England Journal of Medicine that says SARS-CoV-2 can live on plastic for up to 72 hours. What they aren’t telling you is that the plastic that the researchers tested is polypropylene. Polypropylene is what 90% of reusable bags are made of. But that doesn’t really fit their narrative, so they use the word “plastic” to confuse you. The truth is, no traditional plastic grocery bag is made from polypropylene. And if they were, this study would serve as evidence to not reuse that bag.