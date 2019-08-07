Plastic bags are not Baltimore’s most pressing issue

The Baltimore City Council, having solved the lack of access to baby changing stations, now turns its attention to the scourge of inexpensive and useful plastic bags (“Paper or plastic? Baltimore City Council weighs pros and cons of cutting that choice in half,” Aug. 6).
News Alert: Plastic bags are surely the least of our environmental problems and 99% plus end up in landfills, so what’s the problem? This is just another “feel good, look good“ issue that amounts to nothing of substance.
Meanwhile, homicides are now 200-plus and the City Council has contributed virtually nothing to helping solve this problem.
Years ago, one wag said the “The Baltimore City Council was the best argument for a return to the Divine Right of Kings."
Very little has changed.
Joseph A. Schwartz III, Annapolis
