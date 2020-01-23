It was very enlightening to read Dan Rodricks’ column (“Don’t wait for the plastic bag ban. Start living a less plastic life now,” Jan. 14), and I was encouraged to hope that readers will adopt his suggestions for using less plastics and recycling more responsibly. It made me more conscious of the breadth of plastics that pass through my house and listed many good ways to avoid at least some of the one-use plastics that we take for granted.
Please tell Mr. Rodricks that we pledge to take up his challenge to do as much as we can to reduce our plastic use, and we have shared his ideas with friends and neighbors who are now also on board. My final thought is to issue a challenge back at you, The Baltimore Sun: Please stop delivering our daily paper, and especially the Sun Plus papers that are strewn all over our neighborhood, in plastic bags. The unwanted Sun Plus is the most common trash item I pick up daily from the gutters and woodlands around me while walking my dog. It’s usually unread, and encased in plastic that does not break down. And when our subscription paper needs a plastic cover against snow or rain, why not encase it in a biodegradable bag?
To quote Mr. Rodricks: Don’t wait for the plastic bag ban! Improve your responsible news delivery procedures today!
Susan Lattimore, Woodlawn
