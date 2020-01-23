Please tell Mr. Rodricks that we pledge to take up his challenge to do as much as we can to reduce our plastic use, and we have shared his ideas with friends and neighbors who are now also on board. My final thought is to issue a challenge back at you, The Baltimore Sun: Please stop delivering our daily paper, and especially the Sun Plus papers that are strewn all over our neighborhood, in plastic bags. The unwanted Sun Plus is the most common trash item I pick up daily from the gutters and woodlands around me while walking my dog. It’s usually unread, and encased in plastic that does not break down. And when our subscription paper needs a plastic cover against snow or rain, why not encase it in a biodegradable bag?