Does Baltimore want to lose businesses? Nickel tax on bags is the way to go.

You can’t legislate to keep people from being slobs, but you can legislate small businesses to leave the city. The Sun’s article, “Paper or plastic? Baltimore City Council weighs pros and cons of cutting that choice in half" (Aug. 6), speaks to the environmental concerns of plastic waste, but no legislation will cause those who don’t care about the trash they leave behind to change their habits.
What it can do is drive the cost up of doing business in the city. This is yet another unnecessary law whose main attempt is to increase revenue for Baltimore. Just be honest about it. If you walk through areas such as Canton, Federal Hill, Inner Harbor East, Hampden and others, you do not see trash on the ground. Why? Because those who live and work there take pride in the areas.
If a slob is hellbent on tossing his garbage, it’s going to happen. Murder is illegal, too, but that hasn’t stopped it from being an epidemic in Baltimore.
Rob Schwartz, Owings Mills
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.