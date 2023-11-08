Get a grip, Baltimore County: Reusable bags are better | READER COMMENTARY

The griping over no longer being handed a plastic bag at checkout in Baltimore County is sure giving my eyeballs a workout (”Blame people, not plastic bags, for litter,” Nov. 3).

If you’ve ever traveled to one of the many counties that banned or reduced single-use plastic a while ago, you’ll know that the change is no big deal. In fact, once you experience the benefits, going back to single-use plastic bags seems downright silly on the face of it.

Looking at it from a practicality standpoint, reusable bags are much deeper, have bigger handles and can hold more volume than single-use plastic bags. Why carry two or three plastic bags per hand when you can get everything you bought to the car in one or two reusable bags altogether?

Reusable bags can do other things that plastic bags can’t. A lined reusable bag is a great way to keep the cold stuff cold until it gets to the fridge, even during hot Maryland summers.

All of these reusable bag benefits and more are available to you for the low, low cost of keeping one or two in your car. Like remembering to put on pants before you go out, it will become part of your routine in no time. Just give it a chance.

— Ivan Wright, Baltimore

