Balt. Co. must sack single-use plastic bags | READER COMMENTARY

Americans are outsized consumers of single-use plastics. We use about one plastic bag per day, or 365 bags per year, translating to over 300 million single-use bags consumed in Baltimore County annually, the vast majority of which are littered, landfilled or incinerated. Over 127 other countries have banned or restricted single-use plastic bags. Ten states, including Delaware and New Jersey, have passed bans on plastic bags, as have four Maryland municipalities within our state besides Baltimore. Additionally, Montgomery and Howard counties have passed fee legislation. While Maryland prides itself on its protection of the Chesapeake Bay and the surrounding environments, we are not doing enough.