I sent the following note to members of that Baltimore City Council Committee who amended and weakened the legislation for a plastic bag ban in the city, as well as the mayor, council president, Councilman Bill Henry and Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke:
Shame on you!
The headlines in the Baltimore Sun’s October 8 paper included the front-page, top of the fold “Kitchen Castoffs Become Food Again” and “683 acres could go to agricultural preservation” and “Climate activists block roads, march in global protests” and “Md. official: Hogan administration is committed to climate efforts.” And then there’s you all: “Council amends bag ban to allow for some thicker bags.”
How “ridiculous,” to quote Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke.
I do hope you realize that your people are already leading you in the best direction — to maximize ALL efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, pollution, waste, litter — and re-evaluate your stance. Take the lead. Be brave. Join your people.
Make real changes that benefit future generations. Read the Sun’s editorial, ("What’s the point of a plastic bag ban if plastic bags are allowed, Baltimore?” Oct. 8) and make a strong statement, that Baltimore can lead.
Susan Walther
