Banning plastic bags should only be the start

I’m aware of the many times a plastic bag ban has come before City Council. I know because I fought it all the way. But that was then, this is now (“Baltimore bag ban would help kick plastic problem," Aug. 22). Perhaps I should do penance, but I did not know about the harm plastic is doing to the environment. It’s not just watching plastic bags “rolling down streets like tumbleweed, or twisting up in tree branches,” it’s the realization of what this man-made product is doing to our oceans that changed my mind.